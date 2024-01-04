Shortest Test match ever! India-South Africa Cape Town decider scripts history after ending in just 2 days

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS India-South Africa second Test in Cape Town lasted just 642 balls and ended in just two days

India-South Africa second Test in Cape Town lasted just 642 balls, which is the least for a completed game in the longest format of the match as the game was done and dusted within just two days. Team India were the winners and grinners after such a chaotic game which witnessed a couple of five-wicket hauls, a century and a couple of collapses. South Africa were bowled out for 55 in their first innings before India at 153 lost six wickets in 11 deliveries without adding a single run.

After which, South Africa owing to a fighting century by Aiden Markram overcame the deficit and set India a target of 79 runs, which wasn't going to be enough at any venue. Rohit Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal began in the same aggressive style and even though India did lose three wickets, they managed to chase down 79 runs in just 12 overs.

A total of 107 overs took place in the match, the least for a Test match ending in a result. The previous shortest match with a result took place in 1932 when Australia beat South Africa in Melbourne. That match lasted 656 balls (109.2 overs). There have been several matches which ended in a draw, due to unforeseen circumstances and were shorter than the one played at the Newlands but a result wasn't extracted in any one of them.

Shortest Test matches in history (completed)

642 balls - South Africa vs India (Cape Town, 2024); winner - India

656 balls - Australia vs South Africa (Melbourne, 1932); winner - Australia

672 balls - West Indies vs England (Barbados, 1935); winner - England

788 balls - England vs Australia (Manchester, 1888); winner - England

792 balls - England vs Australia (Lord's, 1888); winner - Australia

This win was the first for India in Test matches in Cape Town in their 7th appearance while South Africa will be gutted as they couldn't give Dean Elgar, one of their best in the format, a winning farewell.