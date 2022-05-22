IND vs SA: Umran Malik gets maiden call, Dinesh Karthik makes return; Know details about captaincy and squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dinesh Karthik makes his return in T20I squad against SA

BCCI has announced the 18-member squad against the South Africa for the upcoming T20I series.

India is set to play five T20 matches with Proteas in June soon after the ongoing season of IPL. In the series starting from 9th June, many senior players will be rested. Star cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah didn't it to the team in order to make them feel fresh for India's tour to England in July.

Who won the race of captaincy?

While there were speculations on Hardik Pandya or Shikhar Dhawan leading the team. KL Rahul has been selected as the skipper and Rishabh Pant will be the Vice Captain.

Debutants and players who failed to make cut:

Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Avesh Khan who have shown terrific performances in the IPL are picked up. On the other hand Rahul Tripathi who was among the top contenders among uncapped players has not been selected. Shikhar Dhawan who was Team India's skipper in last year's match against sri lanka didn't make it to the list.

Dinesh Karthik who donned the role of finisher for RCB in this season's IPL has made a return to the team.

What does the squad look like?

Full squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

The T20 rubber will start in the national capital on June 9 with the remaining matches being held at Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively.