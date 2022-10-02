IND vs SA: Prithvi Shaw misses cut in ODI squad; Fans get furious

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prithvi Shaw in action

BCCI has announced the ODI squad for the three-match series against South Africa after the ongoing T20I matches. While players like Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar received the maiden call-up, Prithvi Shaw missed the cut in the team.

The team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer has been named the vice-captain. Prithvi's absence created a stir on social media and disappointed fans started sharing posts:

The last match og the T20I series will be played on October 4 in Indore. Both teams will then play a three-match ODI series beginning on 6th October.

Let's look at Prithvi Shaw's previous 5 ODI innings

49 runs - 23rd July 2021, IND vs SL (Colombo)

13 runs - 20th July 2021, IND vs SL (Colombo)

43 runs - 18th Juy 2021, IND vs SL (Colombo)

40 runs - 11th February 2020, IND vs NZ (Mount Maunganui)

24 runs - 8th February 2020, IND vs NZ (Auckland)

South Africa Tour of India Schedule (ODI Series)

October 6, 1st ODI – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 1.30 pm IST

October 9, 2nd ODI – JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 1.30 pm IST

October 11, 3rd ODI – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 1.30 pm IST

ODI squad for India:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Latest Cricket News