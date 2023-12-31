India in Tests at Newlands, Cape Town: No win in six matches, Tendulkar-Bumrah's impressive record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Newlands, Cape Town hosts India vs South Africa 2nd Test from January 3, 2024

After an embarrassing loss in the Boxing Day Test, the Indian cricket team faces another tough battle against South Africa in the second Test match starting on January 3, 2024. Cape Town's iconic Newlands host the last game of the multi-format series and both teams hoping for a positive start in the new year.

For the hosts, the former captain Dean Elgar is set to play his farewell match and will also lead the team in the absence of injured skipper Temba Bavuma. For India, they will be looking to alter their poor record on South Africa's soil, especially at Newlands, Cape Town.

India have yet to register a win at Newlands, Cape Town in six Test matches played so far. They have suffered four losses and two draws at this iconic venue while South Africa have dominated red-ball cricket in Cape Town with just two defeats in their last 20 matches.

What happened when India last played a Test match at Newlands, Cape Town?

India last played a Test match at Newlands, Cape Town in January 2023 where hosts South Africa claimed a dominant seven-wicket win. Captain Virat Kohli's 79 runs helped India score 223 runs in the first innings and then a sensational unbeaten 100* off 139 balls from Rishabh Pant guided India to 198 runs in the second innings.

Both teams' pacers dominated the match with Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada picking seven wickets each in two innings for South Africa and Jasprit Bumrah clinching a five-fer in the first innings. Keegan Petersen bagged the Player of the Match award record for scoring 72 & 82 in two innings as South Africa easily chased down a 212-run target with seven wickets remaining on Day 4.

India Test record at Newlands, Cape Town:

India vs South Africa in January 1993 - Drawn

India vs South Africa in January 1997 - Lost by 282 runs

India vs South Africa in January 2007 - Lost by 5 wickets

India vs South Africa in January 2011 - Drawn

India vs South Africa in January 2018 - Lost by 72 runs

India vs South Africa in January 2022 - Lost by 7 wickets

Leading Indian run-getters at Newlands, Cape Town in Tests:

Sachin Tendulkar - 489 runs in 7 innings at an average of 81.50 Sourav Ganguly - 165 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41.25 Gautam Gambhir - 157 runs in 2 innings at an average of 78.50 Virat Kohli - 141 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35.25 Rishabh Pant - 127 runs in 2 innings at an average of 127.00

Leading Indian wicket-takers at Newlands, Cape Town in Tests:

Javagal Srinath - 12 wickets in 4 innings Anil Kumble - 11 wickets in 6 innings Jasprit Bumrah - 10 wickets in 4 innings Zaheer Khan - 9 wickets in 4 innings Mohammed Shami - 7 wickets in 4 innings

