It's the time for the semifinals in the U19 World Cup now as India and South Africa are all set to face each other in Benoni today. India's unbeaten run is up against the Proteas. The finale is just one more step short now. Both have been extremely good in the tournament with India being one of the only two teams to be undefeated in the tournament so far. The Proteas suffered just one loss but have been pretty dominant in their bowling. This will be a contest of India's fiery batting vs South Africa's lethal bowling. Stay with us as these two look to seal a place in the final.