IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs South Africa on TV, online

India are set to lock horns with South Africa in the 30th match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. In their previous match, The Rohit Sharma -led team defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs. On the other hand, the Proteas registered a 104-run win against Bangladesh.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the India vs South Africa match be played?

The match will be played on 30th October, Sunday.

What is the venue for the India vs South Africa match?

The match will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth.

At what time will the India vs South Africa match start?

The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the India vs South Africa match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

