Friday, December 31, 2021
     
  5. IND vs SA: India docked one point in WTC tally, fined 20% match fee for slow over-rate in Centurion Test

India TV Sports Desk
Centurion Published on: December 31, 2021
Virat Kohli's India was fined 20 per cent of the match fee and also lose one point in the WTC points tally for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test played in Centurion. 

India will also lose one point from their ICC Men's World Test Championship tally due to this offence, the ICC said.

Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India ended one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, the ICC said in a statement.

In addition, as per Article 16.11 of the ICC Men's World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele levelled the charge.

India won the match by 113 runs at the SuperSport Park to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Thursday.

- With inputs from PTI

