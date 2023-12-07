Thursday, December 07, 2023
     
  IND vs SA: India captain Suryakumar Yadav on cusp of going past Alex Hales and Brendon McCullum in T20I series

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead the men in blue in South Africa in the three-match T20I series with the opener to be played on December 10. After a below-par T20I series against Australia at home, Surya will be eyeing multiple records in the upcoming series again.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: December 07, 2023 19:07 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav

India and South Africa will renew their rivalry in the first of the three-match T20I series on December 10 at Kingsmead in Durban. The visitors have continued to rest their main players and a majority of the players who featured vs Australia in T20I series at home have been retained. With Hardik Pandya still injured, Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead India in the shortest format on this tour.

Apart from captaincy, Surya will have to contribute majorly with the bat as well especially after a below par T20I series against Australia. After starting well, his form dwindled in the last three matches and ended up tallying 144 runs in the five-match series. Overall, Surya has scored 1985 runs in 55 innings in the format and needs only 15 runs from completing 2000 runs in T20Is.

Interestingly, if the 33-year-old hits his straps against South Africa, he has a chance to go past cricketers like Alex Hales and Brendon McCullum both of whom have retired from international cricket. While Hales mustered 2074 runs in 75 innings with one century and 12 fifties, McCullum amassed 2140 runs in 70 innings at a strike-rate of 136.21 with two tons and 13 fifties. Surya has a great chance of trumping both of these cricketers in the list of most runs scored in T20Is and if he manages to cross McCullum, the man will enter in top 20 of this list. 

As for the Indian players, Virat Kohli (4008) and Rohit Sharma (3853) have scored most runs with KL Rahul being at the third place having scored 2265 runs in his career so far. All three players are still active in the shortest format but are not featuring in the South Africa series.

With 1.5 crore base price, senior overseas batter shines before IPL auction 2024

Jos Buttler equals Adam Gilchrist's feat during WI vs ENG 2nd ODI with 58-run knock

WPL 2024 Auction Live: When and where to watch player auction? Live streaming details

Most runs in T20Is

Players Runs scored
Virat Kohli (India) 4008
Rohit Sharma (India) 3853
Martin Guptill (New Zealand) 3531
Babar Azam (Pakistan) 3485
Paul Stirling (Ireland) 3408

