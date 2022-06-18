IND vs SA: Pandya recalls Karthik's goal of playing for India again, calls him an inspiration

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Kartik in conversation

India will take on South Africa in the last and the decider match on Sunday at Bengaluru. After losing two back-to-back matches, the Rishabh Pant-led team successfully leveled the five-match series after winning the next two matches.

Dinesh Karthik who made his comeback to Team India after 2019, smashed his maiden T20I fifty in the fourth match held at Rajkot and contributed to the team's victory.

In an interview posted by BCCI, all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his admiration for Dinesh Karthik. He said his resurrection from obscurity is an inspiration for many in and outside the team.

During a chat with Karthik, Hardik recalled their past conversations. He recalled the times when Karthik shared his dream to play for India.

"I need to tell you this, genuinely I want to tell you this, you have given a lot of inspiration to many guys in their life. I remember those conversations. You told me then that my goal is to play for India again and the goal is to play this World Cup, I am going to give it my everything, and seeing you achieve that is very inspirational."

India were struggling at 81/4 in the 13th over when Karthik and Hardik together revived the Indian innings with a partnership of 65 runs.

"A lot of people are going to learn new things. Well done my brother, very proud of you," Hardik added.

Karthik hammered nine boundaries and two sixes in his 55-run knock and Hardik smashed 46 off 31 balls in the match.