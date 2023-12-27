'Clueless wicketkeeper' gives away a bye despite ball being in his hands, leaves Coetzee in disbelief - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Gerald Coetzee was one unhappy bowler after wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne wasn't attentive enough and gave a bye

India added 37 runs to their overnight score of 208 on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion with KL Rahul starring with a century of a lifetime. On a track which was doing a lot, Rahul played at a strike rate of 73, smashed his eighth Test hundred, and helped India to score 245, which seemed respectable given how the surface at the SuperSport Park was doing. Nandre Burger dismissed Rahul to finish India's innings before Gerald Coetzee got rid of Mohammed Siraj to get his first scalp of the match.

Coetzee, one of the latest IPL picks, bowled his heart out without much luck before finally getting Siraj to edge to the wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. However, Verreynne had a slip-up a few balls later because of a lack of concentration. Prasidh Krishna, India's No.11 wanted to get back set batter Rahul on strike and both the players were attentive as they got a bye on the third delivery of the over.

Coetzee bowled a full delivery outside the leg stump and it bounced a lot as Verrynne had to wait for a couple of seconds for the ball to come to him. Rahul saw an opportunity as he started running from the non-striker's end and Krishna responded too. Verreynne collected the ball cleanly and even threw it to the second slip fielder but wasn't attentive enough to see the batters running, who completed an easy single.

The bowler Coetzee wasn't entirely happy and couldn't believe that the batters ran a single despite the ball being in the keeper's possession. Watch the video here:

After India's innings, South Africa got off to a poor start but Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi with a 93-run stand helped their side storm back into the contest.

