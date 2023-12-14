IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score: India to bat first again after South Africa win toss; go unchanged for decider

India lost both the openers by the second over in the last game and they will need both Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to fire in the decider. Since it's a flat wicket, India will need a total in excess of 210-220 to challenge South Africa and for that, they'd hope for a good start.
Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger
South Africa captain Aiden Markram chose to bowl first after winning the toss yet again, on the expected lines. Markram said that it was a fresh wicket and he was happy to see how his team chased the total down. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, said that India wanted to bat first so both teams got what they wanted.
It's a tricky one, which applies to all the great batting venues - should you bat first and utilise the good batting conditions and bat the opposition out of the game or choose to bowl since it's a venue where defending is hard? It's tough but looking at history and the second game, chasing is the most likely option.
South Africa will be without Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee keeping Test matches in mind while India too are likely to make a change or two, especially in their bowling department considering how easily the Proteas chased down 152 runs in Gqeberha in the second game.
Small boundaries, belter of a pitch and fast outfield, in other words, batters will have a field day while it is a bowler's graveyard and both teams will hope to come out on top at the end of it all, somehow.
Welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India and South Africa. South Africa won the second T20I and India will be aiming to level it at the Wanderers in Johanneburg.
