Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score: India to bat first again after South Africa win toss; go unchanged for decider
Live now

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score: India to bat first again after South Africa win toss; go unchanged for decider

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score: India take on South Africa in the three-match T20 series decider in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 14. South Africa have a 1-0 lead having won the second game and would want to win the series while India aim to level it.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 20:33 IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score: India to bat first again after South Africa win toss; go unchanged for decider

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Updates: A short three-match, rather two-match T20 series between India and South Africa will come to an end in Johannesburg Highlands, probably the venue made for deciders. South Africa have a 1-0 lead as they played a better all-round game than India in Gqeberha on Tuesday as they took the early wickets, got skipper Suryakumar Yadav at a critical moment and came out all guns blazing with the bat. It helped that the wicket sped up after the second rain break, but the Proteas still needed to chase down 152 runs in 15 overs and they did it with seven balls to spare. Can India fight back and level the series? Surely, they have the firepower in the batting and they might mull a change in the bowling but with the series on the line, expect the Men in Blue to respond in style. Follow all the live updates of the third T20I from the Wanderers -

Match Scorecard

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 14, 2023 8:21 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Opening partnership will be crucial

    India lost both the openers by the second over in the last game and they will need both Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to fire in the decider. Since it's a flat wicket, India will need a total in excess of 210-220 to challenge South Africa and for that, they'd hope for a good start.

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:08 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India go unchanged

    Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:06 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa make three changes; Nandre Burger makes debut

    Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:05 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa win toss again, chose to bowl first again

    South Africa captain Aiden Markram chose to bowl first after winning the toss yet again, on the expected lines. Markram said that it was a fresh wicket and he was happy to see how his team chased the total down. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, said that India wanted to bat first so both teams got what they wanted.

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:01 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs SA toss: What should the captain winning the toss decide?

    It's a tricky one, which applies to all the great batting venues - should you bat first and utilise the good batting conditions and bat the opposition out of the game or choose to bowl since it's a venue where defending is hard? It's tough but looking at history and the second game, chasing is the most likely option.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:52 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can India finish it off in style?

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:51 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Both teams will see a few changes to their line-ups

    South Africa will be without Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee keeping Test matches in mind while India too are likely to make a change or two, especially in their bowling department considering how easily the Proteas chased down 152 runs in Gqeberha in the second game.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    It is going to be a run-fest in the Highlands

    Small boundaries, belter of a pitch and fast outfield, in other words, batters will have a field day while it is a bowler's graveyard and both teams will hope to come out on top at the end of it all, somehow.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:49 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    It's the series decider as India aim to level South Africa in 3rd T20I

    Welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India and South Africa. South Africa won the second T20I and India will be aiming to level it at the Wanderers in Johanneburg.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News