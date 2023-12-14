Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score: India to bat first again after South Africa win toss; go unchanged for decider

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Updates: A short three-match, rather two-match T20 series between India and South Africa will come to an end in Johannesburg Highlands, probably the venue made for deciders. South Africa have a 1-0 lead as they played a better all-round game than India in Gqeberha on Tuesday as they took the early wickets, got skipper Suryakumar Yadav at a critical moment and came out all guns blazing with the bat. It helped that the wicket sped up after the second rain break, but the Proteas still needed to chase down 152 runs in 15 overs and they did it with seven balls to spare. Can India fight back and level the series? Surely, they have the firepower in the batting and they might mull a change in the bowling but with the series on the line, expect the Men in Blue to respond in style. Follow all the live updates of the third T20I from the Wanderers -

