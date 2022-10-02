IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes fastest in world to reach this milestone

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

In the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa on Sunday, India star batter Virat Kohli scripted history. He became the fastest batter in the world and the first Indian to reach an elite club.

In the match after scoring 19 runs, Virat became the fastest to reach 11,000 T20 runs in just 354 matches. Only three other players in the world have reached the 11,000-run mark. In the match, Kohli smashed 49 runs off 28 deliveries with seven boundaries and a six.

He is the first Indian to reach the feat. Rohit Sharma is the second Indian to score most runs in T20 matches followed by Shikhar Dhawan.

Following are the T20 runs of Rohit and Shikhar:

Rohit Sharma: 10,587 runs

Shikhar Dhawan: 9235 runs

Following is the list of international players with most runs in T20 matches :

Chris Gayle - 14562 runs in 463 matches

Keiron Pollard - 11915 runs in 614 matches

Shoaib Malik - 11902 runs in 481 matches

Full Squads - IND vs SA Series

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammad Siraj

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

