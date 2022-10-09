IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer smashes ton, guides India to level series

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shreyas Iyer in action

Shreyas Iyer smashed his second ODI century in the second game of the three-match ODI series against South Africa on Sunday. In the match played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, Shreyas scored a ton off 103 deliveries and guided India to a seven-wicket victory

Iyer who was unbeaten in the match, hammered 14 boundaries at a strike-rate of 99.03 to score a century. He finished his innings with 113 runs of 11 balls. He also completed a 150 plus runs partership with Ishan Kishan before he got dismissed in his nervous 90's in the match.

In the 32 ODIs that he played, Shreyas has scored runs including 12 fifties and two centuries.

Shreyas, who is named the vice-captain in the ongoing ODI series, is named in the reserves of India's T20 World Cup squad.

When it comes to T20Is, Shreyas has scored 1030 runs and has smashed seven half-centuries the 47 matches that he has played with a strike-rate of 136.06

Earlier in the match, South Africa won toss and opted to bat first. They set a target of 279 runs.

India Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa Playing XI:

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

