IND vs SA 1st Test Live Score: Toss delayed despite no rain in Centurion

Tuesday, December 26, 2023
     
India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Centurion's inclement weather will kick off the home Test season for South Africa on Boxing Day as the Proteas host India for the second time in three years. India will be aiming to succeed in the rainbow nation as a historic series win beckons.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2023 12:43 IST
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score

India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Updates: After an overdose of white-ball cricket, 2023 will end with a Boxing Day Test for India, in South Africa, the only place where the two-time World Test Championship finalists are yet to win a series. It's team that has just hit the transition button in the longest format of the game but is yet to fully embrace it and considering it's not their first XI taking part in the two matches, there are a couple of players playing for their places and some to make one. South Africa are ready to launch their four-pronged pace attack on the Indians and even though Rohit Sharma and Co have a bowling attack to compete with, their batters need to come to the party in seaming, swinging and bouncy conditions at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow all the live updates of first IND-SA Test as everyone hopes that rain stays away-

Live updates :India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

  • Dec 26, 2023 12:43 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Delayed!!

    The toss and start of the 1st Test between South Africa and India have been delayed due to wet patches on the outfield.

    Further inspection at 10:00 AM (1.30 PM IST)

  • Dec 26, 2023 12:36 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India's record in Boxing Day Tests

    India have played a total of 17 Boxing Day Tests 

    Won - 4

    Lost - 10

    Draw - 3

  • Dec 26, 2023 12:20 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Here we go!!!

    India return to Test cricket for the first time since June. The build up is here!!

  • Dec 26, 2023 12:13 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Weather Update!!

    Current weather update from centurion - It is not raining as of now but grey clouds are approaching the Supersport Park. Fingers crossed!!!!

  • Dec 26, 2023 11:53 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What will South Africa's playing XI look like?

    South Africa have some injury concerns but Kagiso Rabada is set to play while Lungi Ngidi will miss out it seems.

    Here's South Africa's probable playing XI: 

    Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

  • Dec 26, 2023 11:43 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will India bench Ashwin again?

    With overseas Test matches returning, the million dollar question arises again!!!

    Will India bench Ashwin yet again on the basis of conditions? Who will play Mukesh Kumar or Prasidh Krishna? 

    Here's India's probable playing XI:

    Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

  • Dec 26, 2023 11:34 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome!!

    It's Test cricket time and the Boxing Day Test is set to take place in Centurion between India and South Africa. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in action for the first time since that fateful night of November 19 - the World Cup final!!! Stay tuned for more updates!!

