IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Suryakumar-led India clash against new-look South Africa at Kingsmead

Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match. India and South Africa are set to bring the existing T20I clash at Durban's Kingsmead to kick off the multi-format series today. So stay tuned for the latest score and updates of the game here.

Match Details:

Match: 1st T20I of the three-match series

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Date & Time: 7:30 PM IST, December 10

Toss time: 7:00 PM IST