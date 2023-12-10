Sunday, December 10, 2023
     
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Suryakumar-led India clash against new-look South Africa at Kingsmead

After thrashing Australia 4-1 at home, the Indian cricket team is set to kick off a multi-format South Africa tour with a three-match T20I series starting at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, December 10. South Africa have won the last two T20I games against India and will eye a positive start today.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2023 17:31 IST
India vs South Africa 1st T20I live at Kingsmead
India vs South Africa 1st T20I live at Kingsmead

IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Suryakumar-led India clash against new-look South Africa at Kingsmead

With one eye on next year's T20 World Cup 2024, both teams kick off the three-match series with a potentially exciting thriller at Durban's Kingsmead today. Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the team in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma and other senior figures but his side will be boosted by the return of Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa will also look for a fresh start after their heartbreaking loss int he recent World Cup 2023 semifinal in India. Aiden Markram is leading a young side with captain Temba Bavuma and pacer Kagiso Rabada missing the white-ball series. 

Live updates :IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score updates

  • Dec 10, 2023 5:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    South Africa Squad

    South Africa lost pacer Lungi Ngidi to injury a day before the game. Beauram Hendricks comes in as a replacement to join an impressive pace unit of Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams. Pacers Nandre Burger and Ottniel Baartman are in contention for international debut today. 

    South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams, Beauram Hendricks

  • Dec 10, 2023 5:22 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India Squad

    Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj return to T20I setup after missing the Australia series. It will be interesting to see who will open with Shubman Gill today with Gaikwad, Jaiswal and Ishan competing for the opener spot.

    India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

  • Dec 10, 2023 5:20 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India target a win in series opener

  • Dec 10, 2023 5:10 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match. India and South Africa are set to bring the existing T20I clash at Durban's Kingsmead to kick off the multi-format series today. So stay tuned for the latest score and updates of the game here. 

    Match Details:

    Match: 1st T20I of the three-match series

    Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

    Date & Time: 7:30 PM IST, December 10

    Toss time: 7:00 PM IST

