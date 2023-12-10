IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Suryakumar-led India clash against new-look South Africa at Kingsmead

IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Suryakumar-led India clash against new-look South Africa at KingsmeadWith one eye on next year's T20 World Cup 2024, both teams kick off the three-match series with a potentially exciting thriller at Durban's Kingsmead today. Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the team in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma and other senior figures but his side will be boosted by the return of Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa will also look for a fresh start after their heartbreaking loss int he recent World Cup 2023 semifinal in India. Aiden Markram is leading a young side with captain Temba Bavuma and pacer Kagiso Rabada missing the white-ball series.