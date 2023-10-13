IND vs PAK weather report: How will weather treat India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad for World Cup match?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

The Indian cricket team will clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial ICC World Cup 2023 fixture at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, October 14. India and Pakistan face off in their eighth ODI World Cup clash having won both of their opening two matches in the 2023 edition.

India thrashed five-time champions Australia by six wickets in their opening game and then recorded a thumping eight-wicket win over Afghanistan. Virat Kohli has been India's leading run-getter in the tournament with 140 runs and Jasprit Bumrah leads the bowling chart with six wickets in two innings.

Babar Azam-led side is also enjoying a perfect start to their World Cup campaign with two wins in two matches. Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs and then chased down a record-breaking 345 runs against Sri Lanka to occupy fourth place in the points table. Babar has struggled for runs so far but Mohammad Rizwan is taking the responsibility with 199 runs in 2 innings.

India vs Pakistan Ahmedabad Weather Forecast:

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light showers in Ahmedabad on Saturday but recent and updated reports suggest clear skies during the game. The temperature is expected to hover around 34-30 degrees Celsius during the game with 47% humidity. According to Google Weather for Saturday, there is only a 3% chance of rain during the game time and fans can expect clear skies as well.

Image Source : GOOGLE WEATHERAhmedabad Weather on Oct 14

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

