World Cup: Will India make any changes to their Playing XI? Rohit's predicted team for IND vs NZ semifinal

World Cup: After the completion of the 45 matches in World Cup 2023, it's time we roll into the semifinal mood. Four teams out of ten have stormed their way into the knockout stage as they can now see the prize in front of their eyes. India's challenge will be against New Zealand, while five-time champions Australia gear up for yet another semifinal clash against South Africa.

The Indians are in red-hot form and despite missing Hardik Pandya in the recent outings, they have kept the momentum soaring high. As the semifinal stands ahead of us, there might be speculations over whether the Men in Blue will tweak their personnel for the semifinal or if will they continue the way they are going about it.

Is there a place for Ravichandran Ashwin?

Honestly, it seems a no. Ashwin coming in the team would shuffle the bowling attack which is going all guns blazing in the tournament. A valid point can be that the Kiwis boast five left-handers in the team out of their top eight. But Kuldeep Yadav also spins in the same direction with his left wrist as Ashwin does with his right-hand fingers.

Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, anyone?

Ishan Kishan impressed many with his sedate knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023. But since the return of KL Rahul and his form, along with brilliance from Shreyas Iyer, Kishan seems to have fallen back of the pack. Suryakumar Yadav looks likely to keep his place on the back of a few crucial contributions, including the England game.

Shardul Thakur was ousted from the team only when Hardik Pandya got injured. India went with Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami and what the latter has done, needs no second thoughts. The Indians are going with a traditional sort of line-up with six batters, one all-rounder and four pure bowlers. But the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can act as fillers.

India's Predicted Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

