IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Kul-Cha combination breaks, India bring star pacer in place of spinner

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India and New Zealand are locking horns against each other in the T20I series decider in Ahmedabad. Mitchell Santner's men won the first T20I by 21 runs, while Hardik Pandya's team won a low-scoring second game by 6 wickets as we move to the Narendra Modi Stadium to decide the winner. Meanwhile, India have made one change to their playing XI as the star spin pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal broke in Gujarat.

The Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat on the pitch which is expected to favour the batters. At the toss, Pandya said, "We will bat first. Want to put some runs on board and take the game from there." Meanwhile, he also confirmed that Yuzvendra Chahal sits out as Umran Malik is back on the team. "One change for us, Umran comes in for Yuzvendra because this surface looks like it will help the fast bowlers," he added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand also made one change to their playing XI as Jacob Duffy was rested and Ben Lister was handed his International debut. "We wanted to field first anyway. It's my first time here, doesn't get better than this with the series on the line. The players are really fired up and are ready to go. Both surfaces in the previous two games were pretty difficult. This looks like a good wicket, though the boundaries are big. We have made one change- Ben Lister comes in for Jacob Duffy," Santner said at the time of the toss.

India's Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

Latest Cricket News