114 kmph delivery! Mitchell stunned by Kuldeep Yadav's pacy delivery, Rohit Sharma can't stop laughing - WATCH

Kuldeep Yadav was really darting in deliveries at one point after being taken to cleaners by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra

One of the most consistent batters across formats in the last couple of years, Daryl Mitchell continued his magnificent run in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup as he smashed his fourth ODI century in 2023 alone. Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra's 159-run stand played a starring role in New Zealand's batting effort against India in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. While Ravindra got out for 75, Mitchell held up one end and despite the late collapse triggered by pacer Mohammed Shami, his innings ensured that the Kiwis got to a respectable total.

Mitchell ended up scoring 130 off 127, his career-best knock in ODIs for New Zealand as he got out on the penultimate delivery of his side's innings. Mitchell smashed nine 4s and five 6s in his marathon knock, however, the highlight of his innings was the one delivery he couldn't play. Mitchell was surprised by a pacy delivery from Kuldeep Yadav, who had started darting in having been taken to the cleaners by the New Zealand batters.

Kuldeep was going around 7-8 runs per over, so he started bowling defensively with a flatter trajectory and a couple of deliveries he bowled were clocked in at 113 and 114 km/hr in 31st and 33rd overs. The second one, in the 33rd over, Kuldeep bowled it short and Mitchell preempted to play a reverse sweep but was surprised and got hit on his right arm.

Mitchell was in pain for a few seconds before continuing but Kuldeep's rapid delivery left skipper Rohit Sharma in splits, who couldn't control his laughter. The video of the same has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul poured cold water over Mitchell's effort with the bat as the Kiwis were bowled out for 273, which was masterfully chased by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co. with Ravindra Jadeja providing the finishing touches. India are now at the top of the table with 10 points.

