IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinners power India to their largest Test triumph

Indian cricket team created history by recording their largest win in Test cricket history on Sunday. Rohit Sharma-led Indian side pulled off a huge 434-run win in the third Test against England in Rajkot to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to bat on Day 4 and registered another double century by smashing 214* off just 236 balls while Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan added fifties to help India post 430/6 in their second innings. Then spinner Ravindra Jadeaj and Kuldeep Yadav dominated the last session to bowl out the visitors on just 122 runs to script history in red-ball cricket.

India continued the momentum from 196/2 on Day 4 with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav adding 50 more runs before the first wicket of the day. Gill missed his century by just nine runs as he suffered an unfortunate run out. Kuldeep also displayed his batting skills by scoring 27 off 91 balls but it was an unbeaten 17-run stand between Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan that boosted India to 430 for six in just 98 overs.

Jaiswal remained unbeaten of 214 where he recorded 14 fours and 12 sixes to break some records. Sarfaraz also scripted a record by adding 68* off just 72 balls to make his debut memorable. Joe Root, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed picked one wicket each for England in the second innings.

