IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill charge India's lead to 322 on Day 3 in Rajkot Test

India dominated Day 3 of the third Test against England to take a dominant 322-run lead in their second innings on Saturday. Mohammed Siraj took four wickets to bowl out England on just 319, giving India a 126-run lead in the first innings and then an unbeaten century from Yashasvi Jaiswal boosted India to 196/2 at the end of Day 3.

Indian bowlers were impressive in the absence of spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin who withdrew due to a family medical emergency on Friday evening. Ben Duckett top-scored with 153 off 151 balls but didn't get much support from his teammates at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Joe Root's poor form continued as he registered only 18 runs before getting dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Captain Ben Stokes scored 41 off 89 balls before losing his wicket while attempting a big shot over the long-on off Ravindra Jadeja.

Siraj, who failed to pick any wicket in the Hyderabad test, impressed after lunch with crucial wickets of Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes and then finished the job with wickets of James Anderson and Rehan Ahmed with ripping yorkers. England managed to add only 112 runs on Day 3 despite a sensational start by Duckket on Friday.

India started defensively in their second innings and managed to avoid losing wickets in the first ten overs. Joe Root gave England a breakthrough with Rohit Sharma's wicket in the 12th over who scored 19. England bowlers were impressive with a new ball but failed to deliver in the last session.

Jaiswal and Gill added 155* runs for the second wicket with the former scoring his third Test hundred. Jaiswal dominated the last session with a 122-ball century but suffered a back injury while celebrating his hundred. He walked out and retired hurt and then India lost Rajat Patidar on a duck to lose momentum in the closing stages. Gill remained unbeaten on 64* off 118 balls as India posted 196/2 in 51 overs on Day 3.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson