IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal's blistering hundred gives India dominant lead in Rajkot Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-hot form with another brilliant hundred against England on Day 3 of the Rajkot Test on Saturday. The young opener single-handedly took India's second innings lead past 280 with his third Test century and second against England.

After an impressive bowling performance from India in the first two sessions, Yashasvi stole the limelight in the last session. India lost captain Rohit Sharma on 19 while Yashasvi and Shubman Gill struggled for runs in the initial stages of the second innings.

But Jaiswal took it upon himself to lead India's attack with three consecutive boundaries off James Anderson in the 27th over. Jaiswal took 80 balls to reach his fifty but brought his hundred in 122 balls with the help of nine fours and five sixes. India were enjoying a staggering 280-run lead in their second innings with 168/1 in 40 overs on the scoreboard after Jaiswal's century in Rajkot.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

