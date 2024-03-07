Rohit Sharma completes 1000 Test runs as captain, joins Kohli-Dhoni in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma against England in the 5th Test match in Dharamsala on March 7, 2024

Rohit Sharma entered history books as he completed 1,000 Test runs as a captain during his impressive knock against England in the fifth Test match on Thursday. The Indian captain scored a brilliant unbeaten fifty to give India a promising start in their first innings on Day 1 in Dharamsala.

The Indian skipper has been in brilliant form lately after some low-scoring knocks in the first two matches in the ongoing series. He scored a century in the Rajkot Test and smashed a crucial fifty in the last match in Ranchi.

After bowling out England on 218 in their first innings, Indian openers produced a stunning start to take control of the match after Tea in Dharamsala. After scoring 13 runs, Rohit reached 1,000 Test runs as a captain and became the only sixth player in the world to reach four-digit number across all three formats.

List of players to score 1,000 runs across three formats as a captain:

More to follow...