Thursday, March 07, 2024
     

Rohit Sharma completes 1000 Test runs as captain, joins Kohli-Dhoni in elite list

Rohit Sharma completed 1,000 runs as a captain in Test cricket and became the only third Indian cricketer to register a unique milestone during the ongoing Day 1 of the fifth Test match against England in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma against England in the 5th Test match in Dharamsala on March 7, 2024

Rohit Sharma entered history books as he completed 1,000 Test runs as a captain during his impressive knock against England in the fifth Test match on Thursday. The Indian captain scored a brilliant unbeaten fifty to give India a promising start in their first innings on Day 1 in Dharamsala. 

The Indian skipper has been in brilliant form lately after some low-scoring knocks in the first two matches in the ongoing series. He scored a century in the Rajkot Test and smashed a crucial fifty in the last match in Ranchi.

After bowling out England on 218 in their first innings, Indian openers produced a stunning start to take control of the match after Tea in Dharamsala. After scoring 13 runs, Rohit reached 1,000 Test runs as a captain and became the only sixth player in the world to reach four-digit number across all three formats. 

List of players to score 1,000 runs across three formats as a captain:

  1. MS Dhoni (India)
  2. Faf du Plessis (South Africa)
  3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
  4. Virat Kohli (India)
  5. Babar Azam (Pakistan)
  6. Rohit Sharma (India) 

More to follow...

