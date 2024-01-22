IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin on the cusp of breaking all-time record for India in Test series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin

After whitewashing Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series, team India will be hosting England in the five-match Test series starting from January 25. India have not lost a single Test series at home since 2012 when they went down to England under the captaincy of Alastair Cook. Under Ben Stokes' leadership, England will be aiming to repeat the 12-year-old feat as their aggressive approach will be in focus over the next month or so.

The pitches, however, will certainly assist the spinners like it has been over the last few years in India. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the wrecker-in-chief of the opposition teams at home and England are no different in this aspect. Even though he hasn't made it to the playing XI away from home, especially in the SENA countries, Ashwin becomes unplayable at home and in Asia too.

In the upcoming Test series against England, the off-spinner will be aiming the all-time record for India. He has so far picked up 88 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 28.59 with six five-wicket hauls to his name. He is only eight wickets away from becoming the highest wicket-taker for India against England in the longest format of the game. Currently, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar is on top of this list with 95 wickets in 38 innings and has eight five-wicket hauls to his name.

James Anderson is on top of this list to pick most wickets in IND vs ENG Test matches. He has accounted for 139 wickets thus far in 66 innings with seven four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls. Coming back to Ashwin, he also has a chance to complete 100 wickets against England and is only 12 scalps away from doing so.

