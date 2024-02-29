KL Rahul ruled out, Jasprit Bumrah returns as India announce squad for 5th Test against England in Dharamsala

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah has returned for the 5th Test against England in Dharamsala for the Indian team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Team India squad for the fifth and final Test against England, set to take place in Dharamsala starting Thursday, March 7. KL Rahul remains injured and has travelled to London to consult specialist and is ruled out for the fifth Test while the speedster and India's Test vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the side for the series finale.

"The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," the BCCI said in a release confirming Rahul's unavailability. Apart from these two, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been released from the squad to play the Ranji Trophy semi-final for Tamil Nadu against Mumbai in the third and final development in the squad.

"Mr. Washington Sundar has been released from the squad. He will join Tamil Nadu – his Ranji Trophy side – for their Ranji Trophy Semi-final fixture against Mumbai, starting March 2nd, 2024. He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," the BCCI said. The rest of the team is the same as the one that played in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

India squad for 5th Test against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep