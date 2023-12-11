Monday, December 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. England announce Ben Stokes-led squad for India Tests, include 3 uncapped players; Ashes POTS winner dropped

England announce Ben Stokes-led squad for India Tests, include 3 uncapped players; Ashes POTS winner dropped

England announced a 16-strong squad for a five-match Test series against India in January 2024. Ben Stokes, who recently underwent knee surgery, will come back with the series as the ECB has added three uncapped players to the squad, including pacer Gus Atkinson.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: December 11, 2023 17:43 IST
Ben Stokes will be in charge of the England Test side once
Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes will be in charge of the England Test side once again as they look to conquer the Indian territory

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 16-man squad for five-match Test series against India in in early 2024 with Ben Stokes returning to lead the side. Stokes has begun rehab after the knee surgery and is confident of returning on January 25 when the Test series begins in India. England have added three uncapped players to the squad including pacer Gus Atkinson.

England squad for India Tests: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News