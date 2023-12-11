England announce Ben Stokes-led squad for India Tests, include 3 uncapped players; Ashes POTS winner dropped

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 16-man squad for five-match Test series against India in in early 2024 with Ben Stokes returning to lead the side. Stokes has begun rehab after the knee surgery and is confident of returning on January 25 when the Test series begins in India. England have added three uncapped players to the squad including pacer Gus Atkinson.
England squad for India Tests: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood
More to follow...