Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
IND vs ENG: Dominant all-round performance give India control on Day 1 of Dharamsala Test

Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets and the veteran Ravichandran Ashwin took four to bowl out England on 218 in the first innings on Day 1 in Dharamsala. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal then gave India a stunning start with a 104-run stand for the opening wicket.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 17:06 IST
Indian cricket team
Image Source : GETTY Indian players against England in Dharamsala on March 7, 2024

Indian cricket team dominated the opening day of the fifth Test match against England and took control of the game on Thursday. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin shared nine wickets to bowl out England on 218 and then openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal boosted India to 135/1 in just 30 overs.

Kuldeep shattered England's top-order with timely wickets and then Ashwin ran riot with four wickets. In-form Zak Crawley scored an impressive 79 off 108 balls but no other English batter managed to cross the 30-run mark at Dharamsala's  Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal then recorded his fifth fifty-plus score in this series by smashing 57 off just 58 balls and Rohit added 52* off 83 balls to help India score 135/1 in 30 overs, trailing by just 83 runs. 

With a series win secured, the hosts made one change to their playing eleven with uncapped Devdutt Padikkal replacing Rajat Patidar. 

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson

More to follow...

