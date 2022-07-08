IND vs ENG: Brendon McCullum finds all 'bazball' talk silly, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brendon McCullum

'Bazball' is one of the most used terms in world cricket over the last month. However, the one who is the inspiration behind it, England Test coach Brendon McCullum, finds the incessant talk around the newly coined word 'silly'.

What is 'Bazball'?

'Bazball' is nothing but England's newfound approach in Test cricket. The approach calls for them to be ultra-positive while batting and always go for the win. The approach was well on display in the fourth innings of the rescheduled 5th Test match of India vs England as the Ben Stokes-led team scripted history by chasing down their highest ever total in Test cricket.

The word 'Bazball' is derived from McCullum's nickname 'Baz', and has been associated with England's drastic change in approach towards Test cricket after his arrival as a head coach.

Not many would have thought at the end of India's 2nd innings that a target of 378 would be treated with such disdain by the England players. As soon as their openers came out to bat and started their innings, the message was clear - they were going for the target.

England, who endured a dismal run over the last 18 months, looked like a completely transformed outfit with a 3-0 series over New Zealand.

Senior Australia batter Steve Smith called England's counter-attacking approach exciting but is not sure about its sustainability, especially till the Ashes in England next summer.

What is McCullum's take?

Reacting to Smith's comments, former New Zealand captain McCullum, said a lot of thought has gone into England's fresh approach towards the five-day game and acknowledged the Australian challenge in 2023.

"I saw those (bazball comments) flick up on one of the feeds somewhere," McCullum told Adam Gilchrist on a TV show.

"It's quite right, it is going to be a big challenge when we take on Australia. It's going to challenge our method and it's going to challenge what we're capable of achieving and that's pretty exciting I reckon.

"Isn't that what the game's all about? It is to sort of reinvigorate yourself and then be confronted against the very best. I do believe that both New Zealand and India are two very, very good cricket sides as well," said McCullum.

He added that their style of play might look straightforward but it is far from that.

"Australia is a different kind of challenge because of the history of the Ashes and the rivalry which exists there.

"I'm sure that our guys will try and still maintain a really positive approach. I think the real key is not just the crash and burn if we look at the approach of how the guys have done it," McCullum said.

"That's why I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there because there's actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on. There are also times where they've absorbed pressure beautifully as well."

(Inputs from PTI)