IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 4: Gritty Pujara stands tall, Twitter reacts

One of India's mainstay, Cheteshwar Pujara is the perfect embodiment of what a Test match batsman should look like. He is old school and is like a Kryptonite to a lot of bowlers who play the format. In what has been a bizarre year for India's no.3, Pujara was dropped from the team soon after his dismal run in the South African tour. However, a gritty Pujara took the onus upon himself to change things for himself as he joined Sussex to regain his old form back.

While the other Indian greats were busy playing the star-studded Indian Premier League, Pujara was busy playing Test cricket and preparing himself for the last Test match of the series to be played against England. Pujara scored heaps of runs for Sussex and regained his place back in the Test team.

After Rahul Dravid retired, Pujara was bestowed with the responsibility of batting at India for no.3 and control the innings. For many years now, Pujara has been performing this role to the best of his capabilities and his innings at the Gabba Test match in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar series earned him huge praises from the cricketing fraternity. Pujara was later picked by CSK (Chennai Super Kings) but he never made it to their playing eleven.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Pujara's brilliance:

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah