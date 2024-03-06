IND vs ENG 5th Test: 5 Records Yashasvi Jaiswal can break in series finale in Dharamsala

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's meteoric rise in the Test arena is nothing short of extraordinary. Right from his Test debut in West Indies, the Southpaw has been creating milestones one after the other. He sits on the brink of some more in a series that stands memorable for the 22-year-old.

Jaiswal is having a series to remember. He has smashed 655 runs, the most by an Indian left-hander in a single Test series. His double hundred in the third Test made him the maiden Indian to convert the first three centuries in scores of 150 plus. Jaiswal has struck 23 sixes already, which is a world record for most sixes in a single Test series. The 22-year-old smells more.

5 records Jaiswal can break in the 5th Test

1 run needed: Jaiswal has 655 runs in the four Tests against England. He is currently tied with Virat Kohli in most runs scored by an Indian in a single Test series against the English side. One more run and he will own the tally.

Notably, if Jaiswal scores 98 runs, he will become the leading run-scorer in an IND vs ENG Test series, going past Graham Gooch, who made 752 runs vs India in the 1990 series.

29 runs needed: Jaiswal has 971 runs in 8 Test matches of his career and is on the brink of reaching 1000 in the 5th Test. If he gets them in the final match, he will be the fastest Indian in terms of matches played and the second-fastest Indian in terms of innings taken to reach the figure. Vinod Kambli currently holds both the records as he got to his 1000 runs in 14 innings, which came in 12 matches. Jaiswal has already played 15 innings but has played 8 Tests.

120 runs needed: Though it may look like a tough ask but considering his form, Jaiswal can break Sunil Gavaskar's all-time India record too. He is 120 runs away from becoming the Indian batter with the most runs in a single Test series, currently held by Sunil Gavaskar as the Little Master made 774 runs vs West Indies in 19970/71. Jaiswal has 655 runs currently.

11 sixes needed: Jaiswal has already shattered Virender Sehwag's record for most sixes hit by an Indian in a calendar year. He has struck 23 maximums in 2024 and now is 11 sixes behind the all-time record for most sixes in a single year. The world record is held by Brendon McCullum, who smashed 33 maximums in 2014.

2 centuries needed: Jaiswal has struck two centuries in the Test series against England and both of them were double tons. If he manages to score two more tons, he will have joint-most tons against England in a single series in the world. Don Bradman and George Headley have four centuries against the English side.