IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test: India look to claim series win in Ranchi

IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test: India look to claim series win in RanchiThe Indian team is buoyant after registering its biggest Test win in Rajkot. The Rohit Sharma-led side will miss the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul in the 4th Test but still has numerous players who can get the job done for them at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
On the other hand, England find themselves in a must-win situation and have made two key changes to their playing XI that featured in the 3rd Test of the series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.