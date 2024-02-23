Friday, February 23, 2024
     
  IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test: India look to claim series win in Ranchi
England have not lost a Test series since the appointment of Brendon McCullum as red-ball head coach and Ben Stokes as captain. The Three Lions are trailing by 2-1 and find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their chances of winning the series alive.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2024 8:02 IST
Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes.
Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes.

The Indian team is buoyant after registering its biggest Test win in Rajkot. The Rohit Sharma-led side will miss the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul in the 4th Test but still has numerous players who can get the job done for them at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

On the other hand, England find themselves in a must-win situation and have made two key changes to their playing XI that featured in the 3rd Test of the series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Score: Buoyant India target series win at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi

  • Feb 23, 2024 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Potential debut on the cards

    India need to find a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI and may choose to go with either Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep. If Akash Deep gets the nod ahead of Mukesh then he'll play his maiden game for India.

  • Feb 23, 2024 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India to miss pace spearhead

    Team India have decided to rest their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the 4th Test to manage his workload. Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the series.

  • Feb 23, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    England's Playing XI

    The tourists have made two changes to their playing XI that took the field in the 3rd Test. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has made way for off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson has replaced Mark Wood in the XI.

    Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

  • Feb 23, 2024 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome back, folks!

    Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the India versus England 4th Test. Team India ae leading the five-match series 2-1 and would be eager to take an unassailable lead in Ranchi. Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all the latest updates from the 4th match of the series.

