If India go on to win the 4th Test in Ranchi, then it will be the first time England would lose a Test series after the appointment of Brendon McCullum as coach and Ben Stokes as captain of the red-ball team.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2024 8:19 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: India need 152 more to seal series win

India are on the cusp of scripting history as they find themselves just a few runs away from winning the fourth Test and the series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. If India win the series, they will get a healthy lead over Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (2023-25 cycle) Points Table. 

The weather on day four in Ranchi looks more promising compared to day three and hence the chances of the rain gods playing spoilsport are very low.

Match Scorecard

Live updates :IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: India inch closer to series win against England in Ranchi

  • Feb 26, 2024 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Yashasvi Jaiswal chases Vinod Kambli's record

    Jaiswal needs 50 more runs to complete 1000 Test runs for India. If he gets there today then he'll become the second fastest Indian to do so after Vinod Kambli. Kambli took just 14 innings to scale the milestone and Jaiswal is batting in his 15th Test innings.

  • Feb 26, 2024 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Trivia alert!

    A fantastic five-for in the second innings of the Ranchi Test helped R Ashwin surpass Harbhajan Singh to become the Indian bowler with the most Test wickets against an opposition at home. Harbhajan bagged 14 Test wickets against the Aussies at home and Ashwin now has 17 against England.

  • Feb 26, 2024 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Watch out for Bashir!

    Shoaib Bashir was the star for England in the first innings of the Ranchi Test as he bagged a wonderful five-for and became the sixth English spinner to bag a five-wicket haul on Indian soil since 2000. Ashley Giles, Graeme Swann, Joe Root, Monty Panesar and Tom Hartley are the others.

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    James Anderson two poles away from history!

    England's veteran pacer James Anderson needs two more wickets to become the first fast bowler to grab 700 Test wickets.

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    First series loss for Stokes and company on the cards?

    If England go on to concede the fourth Test, then it will be their first Test series loss since the appointment of Ben Stokes as captain.

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    How will the pitch behave on day 4?

    The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is deteriorating thick and fast. The ball is keeping pretty low and it can be a major cause of concern for India during their chase.

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Milestone alert!

    India captain Rohit Sharma has completed 1000 Test runs against England. He is still unbeaten on 24 off 27 balls. 

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the India vs England 4th Test. Today is the fourth day of the Test match and India just need to score 152 more runs to win the game and the series. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the live updates.

