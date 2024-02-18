IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan emulates Sunil Gavaskar's stunning record on Test debut

Follow us on Image Source : AP, GETTY Sarfaraz Khan and Sunil Gavaskar.

Sarfaraz Khan's dream debut continued to become more memorable as the 26-year-old batter scored yet another fifty in his maiden Test match. Earning an India call-up for the first time during the series and playing his first game in Rajkot, Sarfaraz scored back-to-back fifties to emulate Sunil Gavaskar's stunning record.

The 26-year-old has become just the fourth Indian to score half centuries in both the innings of his Test debut. Sarfaraz made unbeaten 68 in the second innings of the Rajkot Test after scoring 62 in the first innings. Before him, only Dilawar Hussain, Sunil Gavaskar and Shreyas Iyer have been able to do so.

Dilawar was the first Indian to achieve the feat when he made fifties against England in 1934. Sunil Gavaskar was the second when he struck half centuries on his debut against West Indies in 1971. It took 50 years for India to get another player with this achievement. Shreyas Iyer got a fifty and a hundred in his debut Test against New Zealand in 2021.

Indians to score fifty-plus in both innings on Test debut:

1 - Dilawar Hussain: 59 and 57 vs England in 1934

2 - Sunil Gavaskar: 65 and 67 vs West Indies in 1971

3 - Shreyas Iyer: 105 and 65 vs New Zealand in 2021

4 - Sarfaraz Khan: 62 and 68 vs England in 2024

Sarfaraz Khan was on song during the second innings too after a pretty impressive knock in the first innings. He made 68* from just 72 balls with three sixes and six fours and was taking the spinners at his best. His innings ended when India declared with 430 on the board and a lead of 556. The English side has been asked to chase 557. Notably, in the first innings, Sarfaraz made 62 before getting run out in a big mixup with Ravindra Jadeja.