Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs England 3rd Test Live Score, Day 1

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live: Depleted India aim ascendency in England captain Ben Stokes' 100th Test match

Visakhapatnam proved to be a great outing for the Indian team in more ways than one as it not only gave the depleted home side much-needed confidence but also an outlook to look into the future. The third Test and the critical one will be no different as both India and England eye a 2-1 lead. The Rajkot Test marks the 100th appearance for England skipper Ben Stokes and he will be keen to lead the visitors' fightback after what was a disappointing outing in the second game. England have already announced their playing XI and there are a few changes expected as far as India are concerned. So sit back and follow all the live updates from Day 1 of the third Test between India and England from now the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium-

Match scorecard