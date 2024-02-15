Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live: Depleted India aim ascendency in England captain Ben Stokes' 100th Test match
Live now

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live: Depleted India aim ascendency in England captain Ben Stokes' 100th Test match

India vs England 3rd Test Live: India will take on England in the third Test of the five-match series in Rajkot. India came up with a spirited effort in the second Test led by two individual performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah to level the series and will aim for a lead in Rajkot.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2024 8:33 IST
India vs England 3rd Test Live Score, Day 1
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs England 3rd Test Live Score, Day 1

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live: Depleted India aim ascendency in England captain Ben Stokes' 100th Test match

India vs England 3rd Test Live Updates: Visakhapatnam proved to be a great outing for the Indian team in more ways than one as it not only gave the depleted home side much-needed confidence but also an outlook to look into the future. The third Test and the critical one will be no different as both India and England eye a 2-1 lead. The Rajkot Test marks the 100th appearance for England skipper Ben Stokes and he will be keen to lead the visitors' fightback after what was a disappointing outing in the second game. England have already announced their playing XI and there are a few changes expected as far as India are concerned. So sit back and follow all the live updates from Day 1 of the third Test between India and England from now the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium-

Match scorecard

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement