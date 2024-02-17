Saturday, February 17, 2024
     
  IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Score: Kuldeep removes Bairstow as India get two early wickets on Day 3 morning
India vs England 3rd Test Live: India will have a huge challenge of combating the marauding English batting line-up on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against England with no R Ashwin. England are still 238 runs behind and India will hope to get regular wickets with Ben Duckett looking dangerous.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2024 10:11 IST
India vs England 3rd Test Day 3, Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs England 3rd Test Day 3, Live Score

India vs England 3rd Test Live Updates: Team India were rattled in the final session on the second day by England's aggressive batting as the visitors smashed 176 runs in a single session to finish at 207 in just 35 overs at stumps on Day 2. If that wasn't enough, R Ashwin withdrew from the match midway due to a family emergency. It will be a significant blow to the Indian team as the bowling attack has looked like a pale shadow of itself against England's belligerent hitting and they will hope for some individual brilliance to get their side back into the contest. England are still 238 runs behind and India will have to be on the money from the get-go. Follow all the live updates of the third day of the third Test as India look to find themselves back in the game-

Match Scorecard

Live updates :IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates

  • Feb 17, 2024 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live: Kuldeep sends Bairstow packing, India have 2 quick wickets

    Team India could finally afford a smile as they got two quick wickets in succession on the third morning with Kuldeep Yadav getting rid of Jonny Bairstow for a duck.England are four down and Ben Duckett will now have to play a really big knock.

  • Feb 17, 2024 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live: WICKET! Relief for India as Bumrah gets into his work

    After a few quiet overs, India finally broke through with a huge wicket of Joe Root on the third morning. Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace ace was into his work early as he got Joe Root reverse sweeping straight to the second slip. 

  • Feb 17, 2024 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Team India set to wear black armbands on Day 3 of the third Test match

  • Feb 17, 2024 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    How will India get wickets?

    Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have a herculean task ahead of them with Duckett and Joe Root playing and the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes still to come. The wicket isn't going to change drastically and it could be a long day in the field for the Indian players.

  • Feb 17, 2024 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India will be without Ashwin

    Team India received a massive blow in the form of off-spinner R Ashwin's absence. Ashwin, who took his 500th wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing Test will not take part in the rest of the game due to a family emergency.

  • Feb 17, 2024 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Bazball is a thing and well and truly ruling in India

    If Hyderabad was a glimpse of what was to come, England showed the full picture as to what Bazball really is. 176 runs in a single session (third on Day 2) is just stuff that's unheard of, as England were helped largely by Ben Duckett's class knock of 133*. England are playing at a run rate of 5.91 and have already scored 207 runs out of India's 445.

  • Feb 17, 2024 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    England are ahead, no questions asked as India eye comeback on Day 3

    The second day of the third Test belonged to England even though India notched up a score of 445 runs on the board. Welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the Rajkot Test between India and England.

