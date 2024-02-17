IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Score: Kuldeep removes Bairstow as India get two early wickets on Day 3 morning

Team India could finally afford a smile as they got two quick wickets in succession on the third morning with Kuldeep Yadav getting rid of Jonny Bairstow for a duck.England are four down and Ben Duckett will now have to play a really big knock.
After a few quiet overs, India finally broke through with a huge wicket of Joe Root on the third morning. Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace ace was into his work early as he got Joe Root reverse sweeping straight to the second slip.
Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have a herculean task ahead of them with Duckett and Joe Root playing and the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes still to come. The wicket isn't going to change drastically and it could be a long day in the field for the Indian players.
Team India received a massive blow in the form of off-spinner R Ashwin's absence. Ashwin, who took his 500th wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing Test will not take part in the rest of the game due to a family emergency.
If Hyderabad was a glimpse of what was to come, England showed the full picture as to what Bazball really is. 176 runs in a single session (third on Day 2) is just stuff that's unheard of, as England were helped largely by Ben Duckett's class knock of 133*. England are playing at a run rate of 5.91 and have already scored 207 runs out of India's 445.
The second day of the third Test belonged to England even though India notched up a score of 445 runs on the board. Welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the Rajkot Test between India and England.
