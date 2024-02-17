Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs England 3rd Test Day 3, Live Score

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Score: Kuldeep removes Bairstow as India get two early wickets on Day 3 morning

Team India were rattled in the final session on the second day by England's aggressive batting as the visitors smashed 176 runs in a single session to finish at 207 in just 35 overs at stumps on Day 2. If that wasn't enough, R Ashwin withdrew from the match midway due to a family emergency. It will be a significant blow to the Indian team as the bowling attack has looked like a pale shadow of itself against England's belligerent hitting and they will hope for some individual brilliance to get their side back into the contest. England are still 238 runs behind and India will have to be on the money from the get-go. Follow all the live updates of the third day of the third Test as India look to find themselves back in the game-

