Age-defying James Anderson castles Rohit Sharma with dream ball | WATCH

Image Source : SCREENGRAB James Anderson removes Rohit Sharma.

England star James Anderson continues to defy age, science, logic and whatever. The 41-year-old English great makes bowling look like an easy job when he is in such form regardless of the surface he is bowling on. After a fabulous bowling display in the first innings, the veteran continued where he left in the second innings too.

Anderson outfoxed the Indian captain Rohit Sharma with a jaffa delivery showcasing his unpeccable skills of swinging the ball. He first set him up with an inswinging delivery which was clipped to mid-wicket by Rohit. Anderson then sent an unplayable delivery. He bowled fuller than a length ball swinging into the right-hander, which drew Rohit on the front foot with his bat trying to cover the pads. After moving in, the ball seamed away just a little after pitching to leave Rohit playing the wrong line of the ball.

As shown in the post-dismissal analysis, the Anderson delivery swung in for about a degree and then seamed away the same margin making Rohit look clueless.

Watch the Video here:

This was Anderson's 694th Test wicket and he got his 695th quickly when he removed the other Indian opener - Yashasvi Jaiswal. He got the first-innings double centurion with a ball that was fuller and angled away outside off, making Jaiswal drive only to find the outside edge of his bat and the ball settled into Joe Root's hands at first slip.