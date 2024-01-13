IND vs ENG: 27-year-old Indian star, part of South Africa tour, gets injured ahead of England Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team.

IND vs ENG: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming five-match series against England. The English side is all set to travel to India for a series that stretches from the end of January to the second week of March.

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was part of the Test series against South Africa has suffered a quadriceps injury on the day when the squad for initial Tests against England was announced. Prasidh has picked up his injury during the Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Gujarat on Day 1 of the game on Friday. Playing for Karnataka, the tall and lanky bowler bowled 14.5 overs before hobbling off the field on the opening day. Prasidh will reportedly play no further part in the match.

The 27-year-old picked the injury hours before India's squad for the first two Tests was announced for the England series. He was not picked in the team. A quadriceps injury takes four to six weeks to heal, depending on the intensity of the issue. The India vs England series begins on January 25 with the second Test to be played from February 2-6. The third Test will be played after a nine-day gap from February 15-19, before the fourth and the fifth Tests kick off from February 23-27 and March 7-11, respectively.

Prasidh made his Test debut for India in the South Africa series. He was picked for his height but the youngsters could not impress much as he had an underwhelming tour. The 27-year-old played both Tests but picked up only two wickets at an average of 65. He is currently being monitored by the Karnataka team physio.