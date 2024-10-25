Mukaab: World's tallest building to come up in Saudi Arabia soon, could fit 20 Empire States inside

Saudi Arabia has started the construction of the ‘Mukaab’ project – a 1,300-foot tall cube-shaped skyscraper, which would be the largest building in the world, once completed. The giant monolithic structure will be the centerpiece of the ambitious New Murabba development in northwest Riyadh spread over 11 kilometers. Being constructed in the capital city of Riyadh, this tallest structure will encompass a staggering two million square metres of floor space, equivalent to twenty times that of New York's iconic Empire State Building.
Mukaab project: Check new features
- The Mukaab project is expected to cost around US $50 billion and will serve as the centrepiece of a new urban district known as New Murabba.
- This super expansive structure will feature over 25 million square metres of floor space, including plans for 104,000 homes.
- The huge structure also aims to provide a unique blend of retail, corporate, and cultural experiences, making it a hub for business and leisure.
- An architectural marvel, the Mukaab project will boast a central atrium space, enhancing the experience for visitors and residents alike.
- The multifaceted design of the building will cater to various sectors, ensuring it becomes a focal point for both local and international visitors.
- The construction of the building is been taken care by Saudi’s New Murabba Development Company (NMDC), a key player within the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF).
- The new building project is part of Saudi Arabia's broader efforts to diversify its economy and invest in innovative infrastructure projects.