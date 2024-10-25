Mukaab: World's tallest building to come up in Saudi Arabia soon, could fit 20 Empire States inside

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA The Mukaab project is expected to cost around US $50 billion and will serve as the centrepiece of a new urban district known as New Murabba.

Saudi Arabia has started the construction of the ‘Mukaab’ project – a 1,300-foot tall cube-shaped skyscraper, which would be the largest building in the world, once completed. The giant monolithic structure will be the centerpiece of the ambitious New Murabba development in northwest Riyadh spread over 11 kilometers. Being constructed in the capital city of Riyadh, this tallest structure will encompass a staggering two million square metres of floor space, equivalent to twenty times that of New York's iconic Empire State Building.

Mukaab project: Check new features