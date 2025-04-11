The Amateur X review: Here's what social media users have to say about Rami Malek's spy-thriller Rami Malek starrer 'The Amateur' has been released in theatres today. Fans have shared their first reactions on social media. Here's a look at the X reviews.

The most anticipated film, The Amateur, starring Rami Malek, has been released in cinemas on April 11, 2025. Based on the 1981 novel by Rober Littell, of the same name, the spy-thriller movie is directed by James Hawes. The film is written by Ken Nolan, Gary Spinelli and Robert Littell and produced under the banner of Hutch Parker Entertainment. However, the first reaction of The Amateur does not seem to be matching the expectations of the viewers. Several social media users who watched the movie have shared their first reactions on the internet. From too many loopholes to unexplained angles, Twitter users have pointed out several flaws in the spy-thriller film. Here's a look at the X reviews:

Here's what Twitter users have to say about Rami Malek's The Amateur movie

One user wrote, 'The Amateur joins a long list of revenge movies, where the mild-mannered protagonist hands out justice with a vengeance. But great acting by Rami Malek aside, the movie doesn't make it to the all-time-great list.'

Another user pointed out that 'The Amateur' movie was too slow.

One user also commented, 'I found #TheAmateur entertaining at parts, and meandering at others. A pretty by-the-books story about revenge with Rami Malek playing a toned-down version of Elliot from Mr Robot. The movie is at its best when Rami can be overly intelligent to piece together puzzles and pull off elaborate assassinations, but the pacing between these scenes is so off. The subplots felt severely undercooked and unnecessary, plus this has one of the oddest uses of Jon Bernthal ever. I feel like this will do numbers on FX in a few months,'

However, not only this there are some sections of social media users who have liked the performance of Rami Malek in the movie. Taking to the X handle, a user commented, 'Entertaining film with a strong lead performance by Rami Malek. Stereotypical supporting characters though.'

The Amateur cast and crew

The film stars Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Jon Bernthal, Evan Milton, Nick Mills, Tiffany Gray, Adrian Martinez, Kate Sumpter, David Mills, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson and Ryan Chilcote in the lead roles. The story of 'The Amateur' is about a CIA decoder, Charlie Heller, whose world comes crashing down when his wife dies in a London terrorist attack. The story continues when his supervisors refuse to take action and his intelligence becomes the ultimate weapon to track down those responsible.

