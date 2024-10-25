Rahul Chahar concedes 31 runs in one over in Emerging Asia Cup, registers worst bowling economy for India A

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rahul Chahar.

Rahul Chahar had a horrific outing with the ball as he was punished hard in the India A vs Afghanistan A Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal on Friday, October 25. Undefeated India A faced Afghanistan A in the second semifinal clash of the tournament but found it hard with the ball as the Afghan side racked up 206 in the first innings.

As many as three bowlers conceded 40 or more runs in the match with Rahul Chahar being the most expensive. Chahar, who was part of the Indian T20 World Cup 2021 team, went for 48 runs in an over and set an unwanted record. The 48 runs leaked by Chahar are the joint-most by a bowler for India A in T20s and his economy of 16 in three overs is the worst for India A.

He is tied with Aaqib Khan for the most runs conceded as the medium pacer also went for 48 runs in the same game. Anshul Kamboj, who was having a good tournament so far, also went for 40 in his three overs. All the three most expensive spells have been set on the same day.

The previous record before this also belonged to Chahar, who went for 38 runs in his four overs against UAE a few days ago.

Most expensive spells by bowlers for India A:

1 - Rahul Chahar: 48 runs from 3 overs vs AFG A

2 - Aaqib Khan: 48 runs from 4 overs vs AFG A

3 - Anshul Kamboj: 40 runs from 3 overs vs AFG A

4 - Rahul Chahar: 38 runs from 4 overs vs UAE

5 - Aaqib Khan: 38 runs from 4 overs vs Oman

In one of those overs, Chahar was taken apart for 31 runs by Afghanistan A openers Zubaid Akbari and Sediqullah Atal. The duo hit him for four sixes and as the spinner bowled a couple of no-balls alongside a few runs between the wickets, he leaked 31 runs in the 13th over.

Watch the video of Chahar's expensive over:

Afghanistan A had won the toss and opted to bat first. Afghanistan made as many as four changes to their team that suffered a loss to Hong Kong in the group stage. Meanwhile, India made two changes, Prabhsimran Singh and Anshul Kamboj