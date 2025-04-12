Delhi shocker! Scooter-borne miscreants stab and loot five including police constable in Adarsh Nagar The accused took advantage of the dark, isolated spots to ambush their victims and rob them of their valuables, including mobile phones and cash.

In a shocking incident, three scooter-borne robbers went on a crime spree, stabbing and looting at least five people, including a police constable, in a span of just one hour. CCTV footage captures the three beating up a person and then stealing his belongings in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar.

The accused took advantage of the dark, isolated spots to ambush their victims and rob them of their valuables, including mobile phones and cash. On Thursday night in Adarsh Nagar’s Kewal Park, a young man was on his way home from work when the robbers approached on a scooter. They stopped him and attempted to snatch his mobile phone and Rs 1,200 in cash. A passing taxi driver witnessed the robbery and tried to help, but the robbers attacked him with a knife.

Soon after, Delhi Police’s head constable happened to be passing by and intervened. Shockingly, the robbers showed no fear of the law and attacked the constable as well.

The injured official, identified as SI Prempal Diwakar, was immediately rushed to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, police said, adding that his condition is critical. Diwakar is posted with the North East Zone Police Control Room (PCR) at Wazirabad and resides in Azadpur's Mandir Wali Gali, police said.

But the violence didn’t stop there. Just 15 minutes later, not far from the previous scene, the robbers struck again near Ramlila Park. They robbed two young men, intimidating them and snatching their bags and valuables. In their third strike within the same hour, the duo held another man at knifepoint, stealing his phone and cash.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage and identified the faces of the suspects, but they have not been apprehended yet. A wave of panic sparked among the residents of Adarsh Nagar after the incident. A probe into the matter is underway.

(Inputs by Anamika Gaur)