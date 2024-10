Updated on: October 25, 2024 19:01 IST

Cyclone Dana: Restoration works continue in Odisha's Bhadrak as NDRF team removes uprooted trees

NDRF team removes uprooted trees in Bhadrak's Dhamra as restoration works continue in the area on October 25. Sub Inspector, NDRF, Pramod Kumar said, We are currently working on road clearance and have cleared approximately 100 meters so far. We are continuing to clear the roads step by step.' Watch