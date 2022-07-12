IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Bumrah magic decimates dominant England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jas[rit Bumrah claims 6 wickets against England in the 1st ODI

Oval| India is taking on England at the Oval which is a part of their 3-match ODI series. With Eoin Morgan retiring, the English outfit has been assigned a new captain in the form of Jos Buttler. With England losing the 3-match T20I series by 2-1 to India, skipper Jos Buttler is having a rough patch and people have started to question his captaincy tactics.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited England to bat first on a green top which was expected to favor the home team. With overcast conditions and the quality of the Indian pace attack, skipper Sharma had no doubts in his mind and trusted his plans. With the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, and Jason Roy, England had the license to go for the kill. The entire build-up to this game was around the contest between England's ruthless batting and India's fiery bowling. Team India had some other ideas in mind as they did not let England's batting take off at any moment.

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said swing from ball one made his job easier and more exciting as he ended with a career-best six-wicket haul in the first ODI against England here on Tuesday. Swing and seam in white-ball cricket is a rare sight but it has been a stand-out feature in England, including the three T20s.

"When there's swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get. When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn't swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don't have to try a lot. When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony", said Bumrah after he bowled a devastating ball that set up India's massive 10-wicket win at The Oval.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan shared a century stand for the 18th time to complete India's emphatic win.

(Inputs from PTI)