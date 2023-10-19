Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's unbeaten hundred boosts India to fourth straight win

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's unbeaten hundred boosts India to fourth straight win

Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah shone to restrict Bangladesh to 256 runs for 8 while bowling first in India's fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 and then impressive knocks from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill helped them chase the target with seven wickets remaining.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2023 21:28 IST
Virat Kohli vs Bangladesh in ODI World Cup 2023 on October
Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli vs Bangladesh in ODI World Cup 2023 on October 19

India recorded a dominating seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 19. Bangladesh managed to put 256 runs on the scoreboard while batting first but brilliant knocks from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill helped India record their fourth consecutive win in the tournament. 

Gill scored his maiden World Cup fifty but Kohli stole the headlines with his 48th ODI century. Kohli remained unbeaten and finished the game with a six to complete his 78th international century. Kohli also completed 26000 runs in international cricket and also claimed the Player of the Match award. 

The Men in Blue joined New Zealand in the points table with eight points from four games in their bid to secure a spot in the semifinal. Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Related Stories
World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crusher to Mahmudullah puts laser-guided missile to shame | WATCH

World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crusher to Mahmudullah puts laser-guided missile to shame | WATCH

World Cup 2023: England all-rounder Ben Stokes declares himself available for South Africa clash

World Cup 2023: England all-rounder Ben Stokes declares himself available for South Africa clash

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma surpass Brian Lara, AB de Villiers in major World Cup record

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma surpass Brian Lara, AB de Villiers in major World Cup record

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News