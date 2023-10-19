IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's unbeaten hundred boosts India to fourth straight win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli vs Bangladesh in ODI World Cup 2023 on October 19

India recorded a dominating seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 19. Bangladesh managed to put 256 runs on the scoreboard while batting first but brilliant knocks from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill helped India record their fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

Gill scored his maiden World Cup fifty but Kohli stole the headlines with his 48th ODI century. Kohli remained unbeaten and finished the game with a six to complete his 78th international century. Kohli also completed 26000 runs in international cricket and also claimed the Player of the Match award.

The Men in Blue joined New Zealand in the points table with eight points from four games in their bid to secure a spot in the semifinal. Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

