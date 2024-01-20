U19 World Cup, IND vs BAN Live streaming: When and where to watch India's tournament opener on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : UDAY SAHARAN INSTAGRAM Indian U19 team.

U19 World Cup, IND vs BAN Live streaming: Defending Champions India are all set to begin their campaign at the U19 World Cup as Bloemfontein gears up to host the third match of the tournament. Uday Saharan's Indian team is placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA. The tournament kicked off on January 19.

The Indian team boasts of several star players. From Uday Saharan to speedster Raj Limbani to all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni, the young boys are a package ready to conquer the world. A couple of the Indian squad members - Arshin Kulkarni and Aravelly Avanish Rao - have also been picked for the IPL 2024, which speaks for the volume of talent and skill that these guys possess. The Indian team will bank on these players and look for a solid start in the tournament.

When is the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will take place on Saturday, January 20

Where is the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match is set to take place at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

At what time does the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match start?

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match on TV?

The match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match online?

The game can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar

Squads:

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish(w), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai

Bangladesh U19 Squad: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli(w), Adil Bin Siddik, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby(c), Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Wasi Siddiquee, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Maruf Mridha, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Ashrafuzzaman Boranno