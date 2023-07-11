India captain Harmanpreet Kaur sets embarrassing record as batters falter against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian Women's Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday set an embarrassing record in her team's clash against Bangladesh. India's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024 are underway with a three-match series against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Indian women won the first T20I against the hosts with a thumping 7-wicket victory.

However, the second T20I witnesses the Women in Blue completely falter in the batting. From Kaur to the other batters, none of them managed to get to even 20 as India were restricted to 95/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, the Indian captain got out on a golden duck and now sets an embarrassing record against her name. Kaur has leapfrogged Smriti Mandhana with the most ducks for Indian women in T20Is.

After she got bowled out for a golden duck by Sultana Khatun, Kaur bagged a sixth duck in the format. She has now gone past Mandhana, who has been out without scoring on five times in T20Is.

Sultana Khatun grabs three wickets

It was an enjoyable outing for Bangladesh as their bowlers ripped the Indian team apart. Sultana Khatun was the chief destroyer as she took three wickets in her four overs for 21 runs. The off-spinner got the wickets of Shafali Verma, Kaur and Harleen Deol. Fahima Khatun also scalped a couple of wickets in her four overs.

India's lowest score against Bangladesh women

India's 95/8 against Bangladesh in the first innings is their lowest against them in T20Is. The outing witnessed no batters touching the 20-mark with Shafali Verma being the top scorer with 19. Before this, the Women in Blue's lowest score in the format against Bangladesh was 101/1 which they managed to get in March 2014. Captain Mithali Raj and Punam Raut remained unbeaten on 55 off 64 and 42 off 46, respectively. However, Mithali's team managed to win that game by 16 runs.

Latest Cricket News