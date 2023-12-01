IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav eyes Indian T20I record; chases Maxwell, Virat Kohli's massive feat in 4th T20I

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav is chasing multiple records as he gears up to lead India in the 4th T20I against Australia

The India-Australia T20 series has reached an interesting point despite the hosts leading 2-1. India began the series on a terrific note with two solid wins in a row before their death bowling came across a raging Glenn Maxwell, who is in some form at the moment. While Maxwell capped off a memorable November for him, India suffered their first loss of the series and it now presents an opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav the captain, who finds himself in such a position - to get his team together and make a comeback - for the first time.

Surya the batter hasn't been affected by the responsibility of captaincy and it will be interesting to see, how he responds in both departments when his team is coming off a loss. Raipur has generally been a slow surface and who knows, looking at the surfaces in the previous games, teams may be in for a surprise. But Surya will hope that his team and the bowling attack, in particular, can respond with a few changes in the line-up but he himself is chasing a couple of records.

Surya currently has 1979 runs to his name in T20 internationals and he needs 21 runs to get to the 2000-run mark. If he gets them in Raipur in the fourth T20I, Surya will achieve the feat in 54 innings, which will be the second fastest in the world and fastest for India, as Kohli achieved the same milestone in 56 innings.

Surya now has 112 sixes to his name in T20Is and three behind Glenn Maxwell. With four more sixes, he will surpass Maxwell on the list of players with the most sixes in T20Is and with six more he will leapfrog Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler, both whom have 117 sixes to their names in the format.

India need to come back strong and prevent the series from going into a decider and Surya might have to make the first move.

