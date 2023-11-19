R Ashwin to return? Predicting India's likely playing XI for World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : AP With Ahmedabad being a big ground and Australia having three left-handers in top eight, there's a case for R Ashwin being included in India's line-up

India take on Australia in the final, the summit clash of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Sunday, November 19 in Ahmedabad. It wasn't a final that many didn't expect but it is a final that most of the Indian fans, scribes and former cricketers didn't want because the wounds of 2003 are still fresh. A tanking loss 20 years ago is still hurting, especially the 80s and 90s kids, who grew up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Javagal Srinath take on the mighty Aussies and now it is turn for the next generation to take revenge in 2023, but this time the Men in Blue are on a free run.

India have been dominant despite the hit they got in the form of vice-captain and the only pace-bowling all-rounder in the squad, Hardik Pandya getting ruled out. Pandya's absence probably proved to be a blessing in disguise with Mohammed Shami becoming the highest wicket-taker in the tournament in just six games.

With Ahmedabad being a big ground and Australia having three left-handers in the top eight, there's a case for R Ashwin being included in India's line-up. Ashwin played only one game in the tournament, the opener against Australia in Chennai. But since then, he has been benched. However, the only place he can take is of a spare batter in Suryakumar Yadav but in a match like final, the Indian team wouldn't want to go in with just five proper batters.

Hence, the team is likely to remain the same, which has been in operation since Hardik's exit from New Zealand match.

India's predicted playing XI for World Cup 2023 final against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News