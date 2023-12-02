IND vs AUS Pitch Report: How will M Chinnaswamy Stadium's surface in Bengaluru play in 5th T20I match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch

India will be looking to conclude the five-match series with another win as they host Australia in the fifth T20I game at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, November 13. India secured a series win after beating Australia by 20 runs in the last game in Raipur and will be looking for another dominant performance.

Rinku Singh's finishing and impressive performance from spinners helped India dominate the last game. With senior figures rested for this series, Suryakumar-led side has been impressive in their early preparations for next year's T20 World Cup.

The likes of Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar are expected to get some game time on Sunday having warmed the bench in the first four matches of the series. A much-changed Australian side will be seeking a consolation victory to finish the entertaining series on a high note.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium offer a batting-friendly surface in T20 cricket in white-ball cricket. Teams batting first have won just six of 16 T20I matches played here with a first-innings average score of 135. However, the teams will likely produce another high-scoring clash to conclude this run-fest series.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Records and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 16

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average first innings score: 135

Average second innings score: 130

Highest total scored: 202/6 by India vs England

Highest score chased: 194/3 by Australia vs India

Lowest total recorded: 99/10 South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women

Lowest total defended: 114/7 by Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women

India T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan

Australia T20I squad: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe

