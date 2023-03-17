IND vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj pulls off Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration after dismissing Travis Head

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/STAR SPORTS Mohammed Siraj

India and Australia locked horns in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 17). After the end of the Test series that was hardly fought, the ODI series is also expected to be a close one. Meanwhile, India drew first blood after opting to bowl first thanks to the world number one bowler Mohammed Siraj. He is known to pick up wickets in the powerplay overs and his tryst with the same continued in the first ODI as well dismissing the Aussie opener Travis Head.

The batter walked down the wicket in the second over of the innings itself only to drag a length ball back on to his stumps. Siraj had delivered it quicker and the ball moved back in to catch the inside edge of the bat before thudding on to the stumps. No wonder Siraj was delighted after striking in his first over and pulled off Cristiano Ronaldo's popular Siuuu celebration.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, India have gone ahead with four fast bowlers including skipper Hardik Pandya in the first ODI. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are the two spinners while Washington Sundar has been left out. Ishan Kishan has replaced Rohit Sharma who is unavailable for this game. For Australia, David Warner missed out as he is yet to completely recover from injury while Alex Carey is sick. Hence, Mitchell Marsh opened the innings while Josh Inglis is also included in the playing XI.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed ShamI

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

